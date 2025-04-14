Man Utd star Onana seen with his agent at training ahead of potential summer switch

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was pictured arriving at Carrington on Monday morning with his agent after he was dropped from the first team squad at the weekend.

Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was in goal in United’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. This came after manager Ruben Amorim decided to omit him from the matchday squad following his errors in last week’s Europa League meeting with Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

His errors as well as his social media feud with former United midfielder Nemanja Matic, has hurt his reputation, which was already being torn to shreds by his underwhelming performances this season. As pictured by The Sun, Onana arrived to training alongside a representative of his agency, Fali Ramadani's Lian Sports.

Onana’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain and ongoing transfer speculation suggests he could be discussing a move away from the club. The Cameroon international joined United for £47M so the club are unlikely to make a profit on him if he is sold this summer.

This does not help the Red Devil’s who will try to free up funds once the season ends by selling deadwood in order to reinvest in a team fit enough to take on Amorim’s tactics. Journalist David Ornstein noted that Onana recently changed representation, initially with the aim of negotiating an improved contract but this may have misfired, and the goalkeeper may be looking at the door in the coming months.