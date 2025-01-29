Neymar posts farewell to Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia

Brazilian superstar Neymar has posted a farewell to Al-Hilal and their fans.

Neymar and Al-Hilal agreed to terminate his contract this week by mutual consent.

Offered to former club Barcelona by agents, Neymar is expected to join Santos in the coming days.

And the Brazilian posted a farewell to Al-Hilal on social media this morning: "Thank you all. I gave everything to play and I wish I had enjoyed better moments on the pitch together...

"To the Saudis, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. Now I know the real Saudi and I will have friends for life.

"I have always felt your love and passion for this game. I will follow your path as a club and a country towards 2034. The future will be incredible, special things are about to happen. And I will always support you!"