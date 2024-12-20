Newcastle make Al-Shabab call for Dubravka

Newcastle will let Martin Dubravka decide whether he wants to remain at the club or not.

The shot stopper is once again being linked with a move away from St. James’ Park due to a lack of game time.

Dubravka is not first choice, with Nick Pope keeping goal when everyone is fit.

Per The Mail, the club are not going to force his hand or insist that he stay either.

If he wants to go, they will help Dubravka find a team where he can thrive for the rest of the term.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab are one club that may come in for Dubravka.

However, he may be hoping that he can earn one more move to a team in a top European league.