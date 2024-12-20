Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle plan bid for Burnley keeper Trafford
Newcastle United are set to make a renewed attempt to sign James Trafford in 2025.

The Magpies are very serious about bringing in the Burnley shot stopper to St. James’ Park.

Per The Mail, the Premier League side are hoping to agree a reasonable fee with the Clarets.

Finances were the major stumbling block to a deal getting done in the summer window.

Newcastle are very wealthy thanks to their Saudi Arabian owners, but cannot spend that wealth due to the Premier League’s PSR.

If Burnley make Trafford available for a reasonable fee in the winter or summer, Newcastle will pounce.

