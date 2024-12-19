Howe on players potentially leaving Newcastle in January: I don't want to lose anybody

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will not tolerate losing players in January.

The Magpies are in some financial difficulty when it comes to the Premier League’s PSR.

While they are very wealthy through their Saudi Arabian owners, Newcastle can only spend the money they generate.

Asked about winter wheeling and dealing, Howe told Chronicle Live: "I think it is a very good question. I am aware of the links and the rumours.

“For me, I would love to keep the squad together. I don't want to lose anybody.

"We don't have the biggest squad already. So losing any players would be difficult for me. But we do have players returning from injuries.

“Hopefully, Sven Botman will be back soon and Emil Krafth will be back in the not-too-distant future. Certainly losing players is not in my thoughts."