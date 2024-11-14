Neves on potential Wolves return: It's an open door for me

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former Wolves star Ruben Neves admits he may return to the club one day as a player.

The Portuguese midfielder left for the Saudi Pro League 18 months ago, describing it as the toughest decision of his career.

While Neves is financially in a better place thanks to the move, he admits to missing the intensity of Premier League action at Molineux.

He also stated that a return is not impossible, telling club media: “I don't like to speak about that because life changes a lot. 

“Of course, this is a special home for me and a special home for my family, so Wolves will always be in our minds and there will always be a chance.

“But I don't want to create expectations to anyone, because we know how football is, we don't know what will even happen tomorrow, but for sure, it's an open door for me. I believe that if I can choose, Wolves will always be one of the options, for sure – but I don't know what can happen.”

