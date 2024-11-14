Top 5 EFL Trophy performers this week

The EFL Trophy returned this week and relentlessly knocked out many of the Premier League academy sides, here are 5 of the best performers from this week.

VICTOR MUSA

Despite Manchester United crashing out of the tournament, Musa scored a fantastic goal to level the score in the first half of defeat to Huddersfield, making it 3 goals and 2 assists in just 6 games so far this season.

Ethan Ennis latched on to the ball on the right wing before firing a cross into Musa who instead of taking a touch, flicked the ball skillfully past the goalkeeper who had no chance of saving it. Musa ran straight To Ennis after the goal in appreciation of his first and only goal of the tournament this season.

CADEN VOICE

Voice was in the right place at the right time this week as Wolves launched a cross to the back post which was headed into the path of the 18-year-old who slammed it home past Salford goalkeeper Joe Wright.

His goal along with a towering display kept a ferocious Salford side at bay for the most of the game, but sadly wasn’t enough as Wolves exit the cup, finishing bottom of the group.

TY BARNETT

Fletcher Holman missed Wolves' first penalty thanks to an excellent save by Joe Wright. Not long later Barnett stepped up for yet another penalty which Wright saved once again before he secured the rebound.

This marks Barnett’s second goal of the year for the Wolves academy side after scoring against Everton U21’s back in March in what has been a slow start to the season for the young winger.

AARON BOTT

Bott kept a clean sheet against Wigan this week who now progress to the next round of the tournament whilst Nottingham Forest drop out. The young goalkeeper made some excellent saves to deny the Latics throughout the game and pushed the tie to penalties.

Forest lost 3-0 in the shootout as every one of their penalty takers missed, while in goal Bott denied two Wigan spotkicks to try and keep the tie alive.

ETHAN ENNIS

Since his arrival from Liverpool, Ennis has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Manchester United's academy.

As well as setting up Musa for his tap-in, Ennis had an excellent performance and continuously caused problems for Huddersfield as he linked up with Musa on multiple occasions on the right flank.