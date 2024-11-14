Tribal Football
Al Qadsiah striker Aubameyang: I never sought to hurt Arsenal manager Arteta

Paul Vegas
Al Qadsiah striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has recalled his final days with Arsenal.

The former Gunners captain insists he never sought to undermine manager Mikel Arteta before he was offloaded to Barcelona two years ago.

Aubameyang said on the Colinterview podcast: "I arrived late for a workout because I was in for an accident on my way there. Arteta chose not to let me play against Tottenham. Then he came home to me after the fight and we had an honest conversation. It was respectful of him.

"I've never wanted to hurt Arteta or the club with my behavior. I share the responsibility for what I have done. I felt hurt and it's a shame I couldn't continue to be part of the project.

"My mother suffered a stroke and I postponed my return because I took her to a doctor's visit.

"When I arrived, Arteta had finished his meeting. He grabbed me and yelled, 'You've betrayed me. You can't do this with everything we went through'."

 

