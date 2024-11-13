Al-Hilal midfielder Neves: Strange to be back at Wolves

Neves admits it was "strange" to be back at the Molineux on Wolves return

Saudi Pro League star Ruben Neves described his decision to leave Wolves as a tough one.

Neves, who has a knee injury that he sustained while playing for Al-Hilal, was back at Molineux over the weekend.

He got a chance to say hello to Wolves fans, who had given him huge support during his time at the club.

On being back, he told club media: “It feels strange, to be honest. Seeing all these people and not being on the pitch is strange for me, but it's very good to be back.

“I feel very happy and my family is very happy as well, because this club means a lot to us. We're very happy that we had this welcome today.

“But it's not only about the club, it’s about the city, it’s about the friends we made here. Our kids, for example, they were born and grew up here. Our family grew up here, so Wolverhampton means a lot to us.

“It was a big opportunity for us to come back, and we are very pleased to be here and to share with all these people the love that they had for us over that six years.”