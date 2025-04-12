SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
A Saudi Pro League club is making a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana's future at Old Trafford has come into fresh doubt after a series of errors in recent games.

It emerged today that Onana could be dropped for Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

SPL clubs are watching developments, with Italian transfer expert Nicola Schira stating one unnamed team is already in contact with the Cameroon international.

Onana is in his second season with United after arriving from Inter Milan.

