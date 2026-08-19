Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez will not reunite as Al-Diriyah offer loan move

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will not join Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor as he is set to join Al-Diriyah on a loan deal from Al-Hilal.

The Uruguay international was linked with a move to Trabzonspor this summer, a club which snapped up Nunez’s former teammate Salah earlier this month.

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However, despite what would have been a fairytale reunion, the 27 year old is set to stay in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Diriyah push forward with a move before the summer window closes at the end of the month.

Diriyah have now "hijacked" the deal, agreeing to cover 75% of Núñez's astronomically high wages according to reports as they deny the striker a switch to link up with Salah in a move that would have created a very interesting storyline.

According to reports, Nunez is said to be owed 12 million euros by Al-Hilal, and it was said to be a major hurdle for Trabzonspor as they discussed how the fee would be settled and the taxes surrounding it.

Nunez scored nine goals in all competitions for the club last season before making three appearances at the World Cup where he failed to impress for Uruguay.

His move comes as Al-Hilal chase down Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins in a move that has reportedly been rejected by the Premier League side.

Nunez joined Al-Hilal from Liverpool last summer but much like his time with the Reds, failed to make his mark in front of goal. It looks like a switch to Al-Diriyah is more than likely in what has been a swift downfall for the striker.