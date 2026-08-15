Waddle admits Mohamed Salah will struggle in Turkey: Time is catching up with him!

Chris Waddle has revealed that he thinks Mohamed Salah may struggle to adapt in Turkey.

Salah completed a free transfer to Trabzonspor last Tuesday, penning a two-year deal in what was one of the biggest and wildest moves of the year as he was greeted by tens of thousands of passionate fans.

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The Egyptian king departed Anfield after 9 years and 257 goals, establishing himself as a club legend after he lifted every trophy possible during his spell on Merseyside.

Now, the 33 year old starts a new adventure far from Liverpool, a move that Waddle told Snabbare might be tougher than he first thought.

“I think he’s looked at his options and what Trabzonspor put on the table was the next best deal after what Saudi offered him, and he’ll enjoy it in Turkey, and he’ll be on a fortune.

“Now whether he's going to make the difference to them winning the league or a cup, that’s to be seen, but it’s certainly been a surprise. Everyone was questioning whether he’d be moving to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer, and looking at those options may have been the way for him to go.

“Salah is already 33 and he has relied on his pace for much of his success during his career and time is catching up with him so it’ll be interesting to see how he copes with the Turkish Super Lig because there are a few teams who are better than Trabzonspor, and it can be a hard league.

“But listen, good luck to him. He’s getting paid well, he’s in a league which is more competitive than a lot of people expected when he left Liverpool, and we’ll see how he fares with the challenge.”

It was less than 18 months ago that the Egypt international sat on a throne in the middle of the Anfield turf to announce his lucrative two-year contract extension at Liverpool and now he will fight for the Super Lig.

The good news is that he is to be joined by Darwin Nunez, his former Liverpool teammate in what should be a deadly attack.