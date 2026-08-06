Mohamed Salah officially joins Trabzonspor on a 2 year deal as club announces ceremony

Mohamed Salah has officially joined Turkish club Trabzonspor this week after departing Liverpool.

Salah scored 257 in 442 games for Liverpool, winning every trophy possible in the process in what was an incredible 9 year spell on Merseyside.

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His departure from Liverpool this summer hit fans hard, but many feel it was the right time for him to move on after almost a decade at the club in which he established himself as a player no fan will forget.

Turkey's traditional powerhouses are Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas missed out on the Egyptian king who opted to sign with Trabzonspor who won the Super Lig as recently as 2021-22 and lifted last season's Turkish Cup.

Announcing the legendary winger on social media, the side also revealed that there will be huge unveiling later today.

“We're meeting today at 19:30 for Mohamed Salah's signing ceremony!

“Wear your new season kit too, and witness history at our home Papara Park!

“A two-year agreement has been reached with professional footballer Mohamed Salah.”

Before the club confirmed the news, Salah was met by over 25,000 fanatical supporters who gathered to greet him in Turkey, a response he can expect more heading into the new season.

It was less than 18 months ago that the Egypt international sat on a throne in the middle of the Anfield to announce his two-year contract extension. Now, he moves on as Liverpool fans wish him all the best in Turkey who will be delighted to see him thrive in the Super Lig next season.