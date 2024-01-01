Man City wing-back Cancelo wanted by Al Ahli and Al-Ettifaq

The Saudi Pro League is emerging as an option for Manchester City wing-back Joao Cancelo.
Cancelo spent last season on-loan with Barcelona, but the Catalans are struggling to meet City's price to make the deal permanent.
Instead, a move to Saudi could be on for the Portugal international.
Mundo Deportivo says Saudi clubs Al Ahli and Al-Ettifaq are entering the tug of war for Cancelo.
City are demanding at least £25m to sell Cancelo this summer.
Barcelona are not ready to pay that sum, opening the door to a move to the Saudi Pro League.
The 30-year-old's contract with City runs until the summer of 2027.