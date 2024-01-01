Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona quickly delete announcement of Felix, Cancelo departures

Barcelona quickly delete announcement of Felix, Cancelo departures
Barcelona quickly delete announcement of Felix, Cancelo departures
Barcelona quickly delete announcement of Felix, Cancelo departuresLaLiga
Barcelona have deleted posts announcing the departures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

On Sunday, Barca announced four players would be leaving - Felix, Cancelo, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Felix had been on-loan from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City and the pair were expected to be signed permanently this summer.

As such, Barca quickly deleted the farewell messages for the duo after fans questioned the announcement online.

In Felix's case, the post was definitive: "João Félix will not continue at FC Barcelona. His contract with the Club ends on June 30.

"Thank you very much, Joao."

Mentions
LaLigaJoao FelixCancelo JoaoRoberto SergiAlonso MarcosBarcelonaAtl. MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona president Laporta: Flick wants the two Joaos to stay
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo delivers update on futures of Morata, Felix and Hermoso
Man City and Barcelona at Cancelo deadlock