Barcelona quickly delete announcement of Felix, Cancelo departures

Barcelona have deleted posts announcing the departures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

On Sunday, Barca announced four players would be leaving - Felix, Cancelo, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso.

Advertisement Advertisement

Felix had been on-loan from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City and the pair were expected to be signed permanently this summer.

As such, Barca quickly deleted the farewell messages for the duo after fans questioned the announcement online.

In Felix's case, the post was definitive: "João Félix will not continue at FC Barcelona. His contract with the Club ends on June 30.

"Thank you very much, Joao."