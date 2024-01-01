Tribal Football
Man City and Barcelona at Cancelo deadlock
Manchester City have told Barcelona to forget about a new loan for Joao Cancelo.

Both Barca and Cancelo are keen to continue together next season after last term's loan.

The Catalans would prefer a new 12-month temporary deal, but City are insisting on a straight sale.

Sport says City want £20-25m to sell the Portugal international.

But Barca are insisting they do not have the available cash for an immediate deal and instead would be open to a loan with an obligation to buy arrangement for a set fee.

