Man City and Barcelona at Cancelo deadlock

Manchester City have told Barcelona to forget about a new loan for Joao Cancelo.

Both Barca and Cancelo are keen to continue together next season after last term's loan.

The Catalans would prefer a new 12-month temporary deal, but City are insisting on a straight sale.

Sport says City want £20-25m to sell the Portugal international.

But Barca are insisting they do not have the available cash for an immediate deal and instead would be open to a loan with an obligation to buy arrangement for a set fee.