Al-Nassr launching bid for Liverpool winger Diaz

Al-Nassr are launching a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombia international is a target for clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and European champions PSG.

Al-Nassr are also interested, which are ready to launch a spending spree this summer after securing Cristiano Ronaldo to a new two-year contract.

Saudi Arabia's Okaz reports Al-Nassr are already moving for Diaz.

The Saudis are willing to spend big to convince Diaz to sell, knowing the player has some concern over his first-choice status at Liverpool after the £126m arrival of Florian Wirtz.

