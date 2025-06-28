Cristiano Ronaldo to join up with Portuguese boss at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus and look set to announce him as their new manager.

The Saudi Pro League club have been looking for a new manager following Stefano Pioli’s decision to step down and return to Italy with Fiorentina.

Jesus, 70, who left Al-Hilal at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, now looks set to be the man to take over after an agreement was reached between the two parties, according to Record.

During his time with Al-Hilal over the past two years, his second stint with the club, Jesus won the Saudi Pro League, King Cup and two Saudi Super Cup titles.

His appointment comes after countryman Ronaldo agreed a new two year deal with the club, ending speculation surrounding his future.