Lovren: Salah now closer to SPL than staying with Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes Mohamed Salah is leaning towards leaving Anfield this summer.

Salah's contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Lovren is close to his former teammate and told WinWin: "Salah believes that there are things missing from the club's side, and I hope it will be resolved soon. But the current reality is that he is closer to leaving than staying.

"I came to the conclusion that the club doesn't respect him enough, or not as much as he thinks he deserves, but that's another side of the conversation, it's all about what's going on behind the scenes. He loves Liverpool, by the way he loves Liverpool a lot, and he wants to stay, and that's the most important part, maybe he sees himself retiring there.

"Everyone wants him to stay, and I personally want that too. I called him the other day and said: 'Mo, you have to think about yourself. Look at everything I've done for this club and what I'm still capable of doing'."

Asked if the Saudi Pro League is a likely destination, PAOK defender Lovren added: "If he leaves, yes, why not?! As you know, the Saudi league is starting to become more competitive.

"I think if Mo goes there, he will be one of the biggest stars, and it will be a huge marketing boom for the league, and he will definitely attract some fans with him, so let's wait and see what happens."