Saad Al-Shehri has been named new coach of Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Shehri takes charge after this week's departure of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Al-Shehri has both managed and played for Al-Ettifaq previously.

Gerrard's contract with the Saudi Pro League club had been terminated by mutual consent.

Al-Ettifaq sit five points above the SPL dropzone.