McManaman on Salah's contract at Liverpool: I think it’ll get done, I really do

Former midfielder Steve McManaman expressed optimism that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with Liverpool.

He believes Salah is focused on breaking records and winning trophies in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

McManaman hopes Salah will continue his career at Liverpool next season by signing a contract extension.

Asked about Salah’s future, McManaman stated: "I think so, yes. I don’t know anything, I must admit. I want him to stay, of course I do, and I think it’ll get done. I really do.

"He can carry on then going for more records to break. That’s the most important thing.

“That’s what he’s obsessed with - breaking records, winning trophies, winning plaudits and his own individual trophies, whether that’s Ballon d’Ors, Golden Boots, leagues. I think that’s what he wants to do. I hope that’s at Liverpool next season."