McManaman on Salah's contract at Liverpool: I think it’ll get done, I really do

Ansser Sadiq
Former midfielder Steve McManaman expressed optimism that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with Liverpool. 

He believes Salah is focused on breaking records and winning trophies in Europe. 

McManaman hopes Salah will continue his career at Liverpool next season by signing a contract extension.

Asked about Salah’s future, McManaman stated: "I think so, yes. I don’t know anything, I must admit. I want him to stay, of course I do, and I think it’ll get done. I really do.

"He can carry on then going for more records to break. That’s the most important thing. 

“That’s what he’s obsessed with - breaking records, winning trophies, winning plaudits and his own individual trophies, whether that’s Ballon d’Ors, Golden Boots, leagues. I think that’s what he wants to do. I hope that’s at Liverpool next season."

