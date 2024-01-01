Liverpool legend Fowler: I'm ready for management return; what I can offer

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has indicated that he wants to return to management.

The ex-striker has not worked since he was sacked by Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

Fowler left in October of last year from the Saudi second division side after failing to impress.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "I am genuinely trying to get back in and I am just waiting on the right opportunity.

"I have thrown my CV in a couple of times for clubs over here (in England) and I can't get a look-in. For whatever reasons they are, I don't know and it's not really for me to say the reasons why or give ideas as to the reason why, I don't know.

"But I am genuinely, genuinely confident that when I get a chance I will do well because I have done well at every club I have been at. Different levels of success with the college but I was over in Saudi Arabia and I never lost a game.

"I am all for creating an environment where players can thrive and flourish and prosper and I know the next club that gets me is in good hands because I am confident I can do a good job. Where that will be, I don't know but it might be overseas again because I don't think anyone gives me the time of day here."