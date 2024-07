Al Ittihad planning a move for Al Nassr striker Sadio Mane

Al Ittihad are eyeing Al Nassr striker Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool great left Anfield for the Saudi Pro League a year ago.

Mane finished the season with 19 goals in 46 games and AS says the Senegal international is wanted by Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad are in talks with Al Nassr about taking Mane on-loan for the new season.

The striker has a deal with Al Nassr to 2026.