Al-Hilal hold talks with agents for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Al-Hilal are chasing a summer deal for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Middle Eastern media sources say Fernandes' agents met with Al-Hilal officials on Monday to discuss a Saudi Pro League move, says the Daily Mail.

Al-Hilal are targeting Fernandes after seeing Mohamed Salah commit to a new deal with Liverpool last month.

Meanwhile, United insist no offer has been received from Al-Hilal and are insisting they will not entertain any proposal for their club captain.

Fernandes has a deal to 2027 with United and so far this season - from midfield - he has 19 goals and 18 assists.