Al-Ettifaq chief: Gerrard gave up £10M to leave us

Paul Vegas
Al-Ettifaq head of football Hatim Al-Mashaal has touched on Steven Gerrard's departure as head coach in midseason.

Al-Mashaal has confirmed Gerrard and Al-Ettifaq agreed to part ways with the former Liverpool captain fearing a relegation season being added to his managerial career cv.

On Saudi programme, Our Club, Al-Mashaal stated: "Gerrard waived half of his contract with Al-Ettifaq, and the other part has been scheduled.

"He waived £10million because if the club had been relegated with him, it would have caused a crisis in his coaching career.

"So the agreement to leave was a mutual one between the club and the coach."

Former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Gerrard is weighing up his next move in management.

