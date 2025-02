DONE DEAL: Al Ahli splash out on Porto winger Galeno

Al Ahli have splashed out big to land Porto winger Wenderson Galeno.

Al Ahli swooped for Galeno hours before Friday's Saudi Pro League transfer deadline.

The Brazilian moves to Al Ahli for a fee of €50m.

Galeno played 153 matches, struck 45 goals and made 24 assists at Porto.

At Al Ahli, he joins new teammates Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney and Riyad Mahrez.