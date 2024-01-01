Liverpool fail with bid for Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio

Liverpool have failed with an offer for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Tuttosport says the Reds had a €25m bid rejected by Monza last week.

Liverpool are in the market for a new keeper with Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher both edging closer to leaving Anfield this summner.

Di Gregorio is also on Juventus' radar, which are regarded as favourites for his signature in Italy.

Like Liverpool, Juve are seeking a new keeper with Wojciech Szczesny on his way to the Saudi Pro League.