Firth follows Achterberg from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool coach John Achterberg has officially been confirmed by Al-Ettifaq.

The Dutchman, who left the Reds when Jurgen Klopp departed this summer, is joining club legend Steven Gerrard.

He is not the only coach that Gerrard is adding to his staff, with ex-Reds academy goalkeeper Andy Firth also joining.

Firth is 27 and is a former Liverpool player, but spent most of his time at the club going out on loan.

“A big thanks to @LFC for having me back in with the U21s & coaching the young keepers,” Firth posted on social media after his move to Ettifaq was confirmed. 

“I’ve been so lucky to work with some amazing players and staff since being back at the club again & I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them all.”

