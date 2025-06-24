Liverpool held positive talks with De Bruyne before he decided to join Napoli

Kevin De Bruyne did speak with Liverpool whilst deciding his future at Manchester City in what would have been a shock move.

The 33-year-old has left City as a free agent to join the Serie A champions this summer as he aims to defend the title under manager Antonio Conte. However, before his move the Belgian international was linked to the Saudi Pro League, the MLS and even Liverpool who are said to have held talks with the iconic playmaker before he made up his mind.

This is reported by The Athletic who state that Liverpool had a conversation with De Bruyne who was weighing up his options with sides such as Juventus and Inter Miami also said to be in talks with the veteran midfielder. De Bruyne has previously admitted to supporting Liverpool growing up, he told the Match of the Day magazine that it had always been a dream to play for his lifelong club.

“I was a Liverpool fan. My family that live in England were all Liverpool supporters so I was, too.

“I loved Michael Owen because I was really small like him and quick, too. I compared myself to him at the time. I liked (Zinedine) Zidane and Ronaldinho too – those really skilful players.”

Reports claim that De Bruyne did not have any interest in a squad role under manager Arne Slot so turned down the approach which would have seen him play a role similar to Wataru Endo as an impact player rather than a first team star such as at Napoli.