Innocentin: Saud has ability to make it with Roma

AS Roma are set to sign Al Hilal fullback Abdulhamid Saud today.

Saud is in Italy today to complete his move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Sudtirol and Augsburg defender Nicola Innocentin, who was recently the sporting director of Al Fateh, is backing Saud for success in Italy.

He told TMW: "He is a relatively young player, he is dynamic, he has a good run. Physically he needs to be structured, he is not of great size but long-limbed and at European level he will have to strengthen the muscular part.

"He knows how to give great support to offensive maneuvers, he has the characteristics of a fluidizer rather than a full-back. But from what (Saudi Arabia coach Roberto) Mancini also told me, he is an intelligent player and good tactically, with (Daniele) De Rossi he can improve a lot.

"Arabia is also interested in exporting its players. It is to be understood how much Roma needed a player with these characteristics but despite the initial intention, Abdulhamid Saud is undoubtedly an interesting player."