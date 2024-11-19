Igor Jesus, Shabab Al-Ahli & Saudi Pro League: Why recruiting soon more difficult for EPL clubs

COMMENT: It's not a matter of 'if', but 'when'... the intensity of the world's transfer market is about to ratchet up. And it's only going to mean another threat to football's powerbase across Europe...

Igor Jesus is now a regular for Brazil. Almost a first-choice for Dorival Jr, the Selecao coach. But this time last year, the Botafogo striker was running around in the UAE for Shabab Al-Ahli. A four-year veteran of the UAE Pro League, the then 22 year-old was seeing his contract run down that season and interest was arriving from Europe.

But in the end, Igor Jesus chose to return home, to Botafogo. A €2m signing in 2020, the young forward signed for Botafogo in a Bosman transfer in July. It was deal that promised little risk, but plenty of upside. And Igor Jesus has since delivered on that.

His form with Botafogo demanded a first call-up to the senior Selecao squad by Dorival. And he hasn't looked back. Indeed, just months into his free transfer and Botafogo have been batting away approaches from Europe - specifically England. West Ham, Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton have all attempted to open talks with John Textor, Botafogo's American owner, about a price for his star striker. But Textor, for now, has referred all comers to the €100m clause in Igor Jesus' contract.

So after four years in the Middle East. Or what some in Europe would claim as four years 'in the wilderness'. Igor Jesus returned home a far better player than when he left. Indeed, for Textor, a player 50 times better than what Shabab Al Ahli paid Coritiba for his transfer back in 2020.

A record of 44 goals and 15 assists for Igor Jesus makes good reading. But it's more about the entire package that Shabab Al-Ahli was able to offer the Brazilian that helped develop his game to the point where he is now leading Brazil's attack only four months after leaving the Pro League.

Playing regular senior football. Competing in the Asian Champions League. Working with coaches like Leonardo Jardim. And training and playing alongside the likes of Eduardo, the former Porto and Nice star. For a young player seeking to develop and improve his game, it all adds up. And the proof is what we're witnessing today.

"Today, with a broken heart, I say goodbye to Shabab Al-Ahli," declared Igor Jesus upon signing with Botafogo, "but at the same time I feel fulfilled because I know I did my best for the club. It was four years of many achievements and overcoming challenges. At this club, I grew as an athlete and as a person.

"I will never forget the affection and love I received from the fans, players and staff of the club. You will always be in my heart. I am grateful for everything!"

Shabab Al-Ahli. The Pro League. And top-level Asian football in general. It all helped Igor Jesus become the footballer he is today. The talent. The quality. It was always there - and making this decision to move to the UAE only accelerated the opportunity for Igor Jesus to fulfill this potential.

Of course, such deals have been the norm for over 17 years between South America and the Middle East. Ever since Mauro Zarate, the former Lazio and West Ham attacker, chose Qatar's Al Sadd at 20 years of age over a big club move to Europe, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have all had their share of young South American whizkids pass through their leagues.

But for the buzz he's now creating in Brazil and across Europe, Igor Jesus is a standout. A poster boy for this type of career move. And you fancy, in his office in Riyadh, Michael Emenalo, the recruitment chief of the Saudi Pro League, will be taking note.

As we've noted in past columns, the 'Igor Jesus approach' must become a new arm in the SPL's transfer strategy. As we say, Qatar and the UAE have blazed a trail in bringing some of South America's best young players to the Middle East. But given the gold dust we now see in the SPL, Emenalo and his team have all the resources to take this approach to an entire new level.

Indeed, just what chance in the future will a Brighton, West Ham or Brentford have in competing with SPL clubs for the next Moises Caicedo? A choice of joining a Premier League academy. Slugging it out in the cold and the wet. Working with coaches you've never heard of. Or the chance to play senior football with an Al-Ittihad. Train and play alongside the likes of N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema. And be coached by Laurent Blanc and his international backroom team. Even with the pull of the Premier League, should there really be any hesitation? And given the example set by Igor Jesus, moving to the SPL is no step back. Indeed, there's no comparing academy football in England to being a first teamer in the SPL.

For now, Igor Jesus is a standout. A flag bearer for what Middle Eastern football can do for young South American players. But given the resources and the names now involved with the SPL, it's not a matter of 'if', but 'when' the example of Igor Jesus becomes a norm. The world's transfer market is about to ratchet up.

