Al-Ittihad is lining up a move for Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard.

The Mirror says the Saudis are preparing a £40m move for the Belgium international.

Al-Ittihad made an attempt to take Trossard on-loan in August and have remained interested.

As such, a January move is now being planned for the attacker.

And in London, both Arsenal and Trossard are open to such a deal over the winter transfer window.