Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
New return date set for Newcastle fullback Trippier

West Ham swap option emerges for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus

Paul Vegas
West Ham swap option emerges for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus
West Ham swap option emerges for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus Action Plus
West Ham United are preparing a bid for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

The young forward has emerged as the most exciting talent in the Brasileiro after returning following four years playing in the UAE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Still only 23, Igor carries a £30m price-tag and West Ham's interest raises the prospect of a swap involving Lucas Paqueta.

Botafogo owner John Textor is willing to do business and had plans to place Igor at Everton if his takeover bid had been successful.

Textor is a fan of Paqueta, says The Sun, with a swap option now being considered.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJesus IgorPaqueta LucasWest HamBotafogo RJEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham attacker Paqueta to miss Leicester clash due to betting probe
Top 5 Premier League EFL Trophy performers this week
Dyche calm as Calvert-Lewin's Everton contract runs down