West Ham swap option emerges for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus

West Ham United are preparing a bid for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

The young forward has emerged as the most exciting talent in the Brasileiro after returning following four years playing in the UAE.

Still only 23, Igor carries a £30m price-tag and West Ham's interest raises the prospect of a swap involving Lucas Paqueta.

Botafogo owner John Textor is willing to do business and had plans to place Igor at Everton if his takeover bid had been successful.

Textor is a fan of Paqueta, says The Sun, with a swap option now being considered.