Barcelona chief Deco: A deal with Neymar can never be ruled out
Off contract at Al-Hilal at the end of the Saudi Pro League season, Neymar is expected to leave later this year.
The 32-year-old has often been linked with a return to Spanish giants Barcelona – including before he moved to Saudi Arabia.
Now Barça sporting director Deco is speaking out .
"Neymar's return to Barça was never really close. Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of the power of Financial Fair Play," he told TNT Sports.
At the same time, Deco does not want to rule out a future return for the 32-year-old.
"When he is at his best, Neymar is one of the best players in the world. He still is – and always will be. He is welcome at any club in the world. A deal with him can never be ruled out.
"But right now I think he will return to Brazil."