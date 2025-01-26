Barcelona chief Deco: A deal with Neymar can never be ruled out

Barcelona chief Deco won't shut the door on re-signing Brazil star Neymar.

Off contract at Al-Hilal at the end of the Saudi Pro League season, Neymar is expected to leave later this year.

The 32-year-old has often been linked with a return to Spanish giants Barcelona – including before he moved to Saudi Arabia.

Now Barça sporting director Deco is speaking out .

"Neymar's return to Barça was never really close. Since he moved to Saudi Arabia, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of the power of Financial Fair Play," he told TNT Sports.

At the same time, Deco does not want to rule out a future return for the 32-year-old.

"When he is at his best, Neymar is one of the best players in the world. He still is – and always will be. He is welcome at any club in the world. A deal with him can never be ruled out.

"But right now I think he will return to Brazil."