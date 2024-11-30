Gustafsson and family all-in with Al Fateh and SPL

Jens Gustafsson says he's happy at Al Fateh.

Appointed by the Saudi Pro League club in August, the Swede has come under pressure over poor results.

But Gustafsson says: "I have been to different countries and sat at press conferences like this one with the media. The respectful questions that you ask are just... it's an honour to answer them.

"I have experienced pure provocations from the media in other countries. I am grateful for the opportunity to answer your questions.

"My family is here with me. My daughter loves going to school here. My wife loves living the life you have welcomed us into. And all the people we meet are so kind to us. We only have positive things to say about our stay here."

