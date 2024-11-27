Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
REVEALED: The Bundesliga star Pep demanded on condition signing new Man City contract
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing

Mancini admits: I was WRONG to quit Italy job

Carlos Volcano
Mancini admits: I was WRONG to quit Italy job
Mancini admits: I was WRONG to quit Italy jobTribalfootball
Roberto Mancini admits he now regrets quitting the Italy job.

Mancini left the Azzurri last year before being appointed Saudi Arabia coach just weeks later.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Inter Milan coach was axed by the Saudis this month and he told Il Giornale: "No, I wouldn't make the choice to leave the Italy bench again.

"That solid relationship of trust that I had with the Federation had been mutually undermined. If I could go back, I would approach everything differently. If (FIGC president Gabriele) Gravina and I had spoken, explained, clarified, things probably wouldn't have gone this way.

"Coaching while feeling that the confidence in yourself wavers, believe me, is not a good feeling. It does not guarantee that you can work with the right serenity. Despite this, I reproach myself for not having faced everything more clearly. Between me and Gravina there has always been a relationship based on great respect and dialogue. And the time when perhaps it was necessary to speak clearly, it was not done."

On the Saudi contract, Mancini also said: "I don't deny that, for a coach, the proposal of such a high figure - even if lower than what the newspapers reported, eh -, puts you in crisis. However, it was not decisive. It had an impact, but it was not only for that that I left the bench of the national team.

"Do you ever regret a bad choice? Well, leaving the national team was a bad choice that I wouldn't make again."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AMancini RobertoInterSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs down
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
The Saudi Special w/ Nicola Giuliani: Teti transforming Al Shabab; Pioli ideal for Al-Nassr; SPL will lead market