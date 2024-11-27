Mancini admits: I was WRONG to quit Italy job

Roberto Mancini admits he now regrets quitting the Italy job.

Mancini left the Azzurri last year before being appointed Saudi Arabia coach just weeks later.

The former Inter Milan coach was axed by the Saudis this month and he told Il Giornale: "No, I wouldn't make the choice to leave the Italy bench again.

"That solid relationship of trust that I had with the Federation had been mutually undermined. If I could go back, I would approach everything differently. If (FIGC president Gabriele) Gravina and I had spoken, explained, clarified, things probably wouldn't have gone this way.

"Coaching while feeling that the confidence in yourself wavers, believe me, is not a good feeling. It does not guarantee that you can work with the right serenity. Despite this, I reproach myself for not having faced everything more clearly. Between me and Gravina there has always been a relationship based on great respect and dialogue. And the time when perhaps it was necessary to speak clearly, it was not done."

On the Saudi contract, Mancini also said: "I don't deny that, for a coach, the proposal of such a high figure - even if lower than what the newspapers reported, eh -, puts you in crisis. However, it was not decisive. It had an impact, but it was not only for that that I left the bench of the national team.

"Do you ever regret a bad choice? Well, leaving the national team was a bad choice that I wouldn't make again."

