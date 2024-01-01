Guardiola unsure of Ederson's future as Saudi clubs interested this summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is unsure about Ederson's position at the club after multiple Saudi offers have tempted him away from the club.

The Brazilian goalkeeper who has been pivotal in helping the club win every trophy possible in his time at the club has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League for some time now.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola has spoken out about his future and how his future is uncertain.

“I don't know the situation. There have been no contacts in the last days. It's a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we'll see.”

In the club’s first friendly of preseason against Celtic the 30-year-old came on at halftime, conceding against Luis Palma who scored the winning goal.

Kevin de Bruyne has also been a point of interest for Saudi clubs in recent weeks as the pair look are tempted away from the Premier League.