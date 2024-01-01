Guardiola says Man City's latest signing is "devastating" in attack as preseason continues

Pep Guardiola is in awe of Manchester City's latest signing despite him arriving just a week ago as the club's USA tour continues.

Brazil international is just 20 years old and after joining City last week from Troyes on a five-year deal until 2029 has already stunned Guardiola with his ability.

Last season he was incredible whilst on loan at Girona, as they finished third in La Liga and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Guardiola cannot wait to integrate the youngster into the side ahead of what will be an exciting season for the club.

“His impact at Girona was absolutely amazing,” Guardiola said at a press conference ahead of our first US Tour match against Celtic at the Kenan Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

“(Girona manager) Michel did an incredible job. He can play on the wing, and when he is one-v-one, he is devastating.

“He is young and to bring in one or two players to keep things fresh, it is necessary.

“We cannot change six or seven - it is impossible, it is unsustainable - we have to be smart.

“Many players want to come here but we didn’t get agreements from the clubs and when they ask so, so high price we don’t do it.

“We cannot forget he is playing for the national team in Brazil - and he can play both sides which there are few. We can use him in two positions. We are very happy to have him.

“We say thank you to Girona because without the job of the manager there it is impossible to bring him here.”