De Bruyne "isn't leaving" Man City this summer says Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne has been heavily linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is not leaving full stop.

The Belgian international has just one-year left on his Blues contract and said last month he would have to consider an offer from the Saudi Pro-League because of the "incredible money" available as he thinks of the future of his family rather than his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Guardiola put it plainly in a recent interview before the clubs opening pre-season game against Celtic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina:

"Kevin isn’t leaving."

"If someone leaves, we are going to talk about that and, of course, until the last day, we have chances."

"I don’t rule out new players as an option, but I think there is an 85, 90, 95% chance we will have the same squad."

Crystal Palace’s England Euro 2024 squad member Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move to City and could still join the club alongside De Bruyne in what likely be the most talented midfield in the Premier League.