Man City chiefs plan crunch De Bruyne talks amid Al-Ittihad rumours

Manchester City are said to be hopeful of determining Kevin De Bruyne’s future plans this week.

The Citizens want to sit down with the Belgian attacking midfielder to map out his future.

De Bruyne does have a year left on his contract, but may want to leave this summer.

Per The Mail, City are set to speak with the 33-year-old about whether he is committed to the club.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are hopeful of luring him away, along with teammate Ederson.

City boss Pep Guardiola is confident they will keep De Bruyne, saying his star “isn’t leaving.”