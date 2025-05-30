Gabriel in advanced contract talks with Arsenal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal are moving to hold onto Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazil defender, 27, has a deal with Arsenal to 2027 and is in talks to extend the arrangement.

Gabriel has been linked with a lucrative move this summer to the Saudi Pro League, but Arsenal management are making it clear he is a wanted player.

The defender was forced to undergo hamstring surgery in April, so curtailing his campaign early this season.

However, there is confidence Gabriel will be fit for the new season. 

