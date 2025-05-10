Fulham boss Silva addresses directly Al-Hilal rumours

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made clear his commitment to Craven Cottage.

With a year to run on his contract at Fulham, Silva has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Al-Hilal.

Fellow Portuguese Jorge Jesus has just stepped down as Al-Hilal coach and Silva has been raised as a potential replacement.

But on Friday, ahead of today's clash with Everton, Silva insisted: “About speculation, I will not go in that direction. I am completely focused on the club.

“Of course, there are always rumours, but what I can say to you right now is that my future is at Fulham Football Club next season.”

Indeed, Silva says his full focus is on the potential of Fulham finishing in the European places this season.

He added: "Now we want to fight very, very hard to achieve the things that are there for us to achieve. When matchday comes, we have to perform at our best for the shirt. There are many things to fight for.”

“Nine points to play for – and this (v Everton) is another three points for us to fight for.”