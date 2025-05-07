Al-Hilal plan record bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes

Al-Hilal have tabled Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes a massive contract offer.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Al-Hilal have offered Fernandes a three-year deal worth £65m-a-year - or £195m in total.

For his part, Fernandes is yet to respond to the Saudis' proposal. However in the meantime, they're readying a bid for United's consideration.

It's suggested Al-Hilal are willing to go higher than the British record £115m Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo almost three years ago.

The Sun says Al-Hilal want to bring in Fernandes before the Club World Cup kicks off on June 15.