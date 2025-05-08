Al-Hilal in contact with Fulham manager Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva is in contact with Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese has stalled on new contract talks with Fulham amid interest from the Saudis, reports talkSPORT.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva's deal with Fulham runs to 2026 and the Cottagers are eager to secure him to a new agreement.

But Al-Hilal's approach has turned his head, though the SPL giants are yet to make contact with Fulham to discuss a compensation fee.

Al-Hilal are seeking a new coach after Jorge Jesus' departure last week and along with Silva, they're also interested in Nottingham Forest boss Nuno and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, who is their top target.