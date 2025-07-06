Al-Nassr open talks with Barcelona vice-president Yuste
Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste is a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.
Al-Nassr want Yuste to become their new general manager.
Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri is reporting Al Nassr wants Yuste to replace Majed Al-Jumaan as their GM. Talks are now underway between Yuste and the Saudi club.
However, Al-Nassr face local competition, with Al-Ahli also interested in hiring Yuste.
Yuste currently acts as football vice-president at Barca, having also served as a director during Joan Laporta's previous spell as president.