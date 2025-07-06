Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
DONE DEAL: Man Utd announce Leon signing
Why Nico Williams' move to Barcelona fell through
Chelsea inform Man Utd of Nkunku asking price

Al-Nassr open talks with Barcelona vice-president Yuste

Carlos Volcano
Al-Nassr open talks with Barcelona vice-president Yuste
Al-Nassr open talks with Barcelona vice-president YusteDAZN
Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste is a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr want Yuste to become their new general manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri is reporting Al Nassr wants Yuste to replace Majed Al-Jumaan as their GM. Talks are now underway between Yuste and the Saudi club. 

However, Al-Nassr face local competition, with Al-Ahli also interested in hiring Yuste.

Yuste currently acts as football vice-president at Barca, having also served as a director during Joan Laporta's previous spell as president.

Mentions
LaLigaRonaldo CristianoBarcelonaSaudi Professional LeagueAl NassrAl Ahli SCFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo explains decision to sign new Al-Nassr contract
IN DETAIL: The breakdown of Ronaldo's new £500M Al-Nassr contract
Fermin Lopez makes Barcelona transfer decision