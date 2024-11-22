EXCLUSIVE: Santos finance chief admits push for Neymar - and the feeling's mutual

Santos finance chief Norberto Goncalves has confirmed their interest in re-signing Al-Hilal superstar Neymar - and the feeling's mutual.

Goncalves spoke with Tribalfootball.com partners, Flashscore Brazil, on Thursday, where the topic of bringing Neymar back after 12 years away from Santos was raised.

Neymar's deal with Al-Hilal expires at the end of this Saudi Pro League this season.

"Neymar has incredible economic power wherever he goes," stated Goncalves. "There is interest from Santos and also from him. If he comes, I don't have to worry too much about the financial side.

"He pays for himself, just with his presence, shirt sales, tickets, etc. But it's a complex operation that doesn't just depend on the club or the player."

Goncalves admits discussions are so advanced that Santos powerbrokers are considering the financial impact Neymar can make also in retirement.

He added, "This partnership has so much more to happen, even when he stops playing. There are associated brands, just like Santos and Pelé. There is already a project thinking about it and I hope it happens. He's an exceptional athlete, I've known him since he played indoor football."

