Palmeiras president makes clear transfer stand over Al Hilal star Neymar

Paul Vegas
Palmeiras president Leila says they won't compete for Al Hilal star Neymar.

Neymar is off contract at the end of the Saudi Pro League season.

The former Barcelona star has been linked with a return to the Brasileiro, but it won't be to Palmeiras.

Leila said: "Neymar will not come to Palmeiras. This club is not a hospital.

"I want players who can come straight away and play tomorrow if the coach wants it. I do not accept that we sign players who are not able to play."

Neymar's deal with Al Hilal does include a 12 month option.

