Agent of Al Hilal star Neymar breaks silence on Santos rumours

The agent of Al Hilal star Neymar has denied reports of an agreement with former club Santos.

Palmeiras president Leila has claimed Neymar has already agreed to join Santos when his deal with Al Hilal expires in June.

But super agent Pini Zahavi insists Neymar is happy in Saudi Arabia and committed to Al Hilal.

He said of the former Barcelona star: "There are no ongoing talks about Neymar leaving Al-Hilal. He is under contract and very happy there.

"Neymar's father and I, we are the only ones who can talk about Ney's future. I don't know where the latest rumors come from."