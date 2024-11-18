Santos explore bringing back Al Hilal star Neymar

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brazil forward Neymar's dreary spell in the Middle East could be coming to a conclusion.

The attacker has barely played since arriving at Al-Hilal due to long-term injuries.

But as he approaches fitness, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain may want to leave.

Reports in South America state that he may be in line for a move to ex-club Santos.

"He is a great player, but he will not come to our club," Palmeiras president Leila Pereira stated. 

"There is absolutely no problem but he will not come here. He is going to Santos."

At Al Hilal, Neymar is on a contract worth almost £3 MILLION-a-week.

