Ex-Wolves star Neves out at Al Hilal after knee surgery

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will miss Al Hilal's remaining games this year as well as Portugal's two Nations League games in November.

The 27-year-old midfielder has just undergone surgery for a knee injury. 

Al Hilal has confirmed that Neves will be out until at least January next year. 

The Saudi Arabian club reports that the operation took place in Finland and that the Portuguese midfielder is now focused on his recovery. 

At club level he misses a handful of league games and two AFC Champions League ties. 

Neves moved to Al Hilal from Wolves in the summer of 2023.

